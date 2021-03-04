Ottawa police make arrest after alleged public indecency in Kanata

Send this page to someone via email

A 24-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after police claim officers caught him in the midst of an indecent act.

According to a statement released Thursday, Ottawa police officers in Kanata had been investigating reports since February that a man had been parking his vehicle in various locations in the city’s west end and proceeding to masturbate and expose himself.

Officers went to one of these locations Thursday morning and said they found a man masturbating in a Honda Civic with a Quebec licence plate.

He was arrested without incident, police said.

Matthew Sturgeon of Ottawa has been charged with committing an indecent act and criminal harassment. He is due in court on Thursday.

Investigators believe there could be additional victims and ask anyone with information to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or email mcm@ottawapolice.ca. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is the second reported instance of public indecency in Ottawa this week, with police charging a man for allegedly exposing himself in a washroom at an east-end business on Monday.

