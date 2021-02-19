Police lay additional charges against Ottawa man accused of child porn possession

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are laying additional charges against a man previously accused of possessing child pornography.

The Ottawa Police Service announced Friday that its investigation into 72-year-old Brian Feehan, first charged in December 2020, uncovered evidence of online conversations where the suspect allegedly made arrangements to have live sex acts performed on children under 16 years of age in exchange for money.

He is now facing eight additional charges for the alleged telecommunications agreements and one charge of conspiracy to commit an offence.

The accused is already facing three charges of possession of child pornography after police executed a search warrant at his Kirkwood Avenue home in December.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Friday that the investigation is ongoing. The suspect remains in custody.

1:03 Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations – Dec 8, 2020