Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police lay additional charges against Ottawa man accused of child porn possession

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 4:31 pm
Ottawa police have laid additional charges as part of their continued investigation into a 72-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography.
Ottawa police have laid additional charges as part of their continued investigation into a 72-year-old man accused of possessing child pornography. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police are laying additional charges against a man previously accused of possessing child pornography.

The Ottawa Police Service announced Friday that its investigation into 72-year-old Brian Feehan, first charged in December 2020, uncovered evidence of online conversations where the suspect allegedly made arrangements to have live sex acts performed on children under 16 years of age in exchange for money.

Read more: Lowertown woman sexually assaulted in her apartment, Ottawa police say

He is now facing eight additional charges for the alleged telecommunications agreements and one charge of conspiracy to commit an offence.

Trending Stories

The accused is already facing three charges of possession of child pornography after police executed a search warrant at his Kirkwood Avenue home in December.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said Friday that the investigation is ongoing. The suspect remains in custody.

Click to play video 'Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations' Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations
Public safety minister says he reached out to RCMP to offer support in response to Pornhub accusations – Dec 8, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa crimeOttawa sex offencesOttawa child pornographyOttawa child exploitationOttawa sex crimes
Flyers
More weekly flyers