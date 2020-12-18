Menu

Crime

Ottawa police charge 72-year-old man with possession of child porn

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 10:39 am
The Ottawa Police Service says a 72-year-old man has been charged in connection with a child porn investigation underway since April, 2020.
The Ottawa Police Service says a 72-year-old man has been charged in connection with a child porn investigation underway since April, 2020. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 72-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges related to child pornography, Ottawa police said Friday.

The local police child exploitation unit began an investigation back in April that resulted in officers executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Kirkwood Avenue on Thursday, according to a release.

Read more: Ottawa police charge man with sex assault after incident in Orléans retailer’s bathroom

Police said 72-year-old Brian Feehan of Ottawa has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

Trending Stories

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges could be laid.

