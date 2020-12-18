Ottawa police charge 72-year-old man with possession of child porn

Send this page to someone via email

A 72-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges related to child pornography, Ottawa police said Friday.

The local police child exploitation unit began an investigation back in April that resulted in officers executing a search warrant in the 600 block of Kirkwood Avenue on Thursday, according to a release.

Police said 72-year-old Brian Feehan of Ottawa has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and further charges could be laid.

