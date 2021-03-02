Ottawa man, 46, charged after alleged indecent exposure in public bathroom

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa man was charged after police allege he exposed himself to a child.

The Ottawa police sexual assault and child abuse unit said Tuesday that officers were called to a business in the 1900 block of Ogilvie Road, a stretch that includes the Gloucester Centre, on Monday afternoon.

Police were told a man had exposed himself to a child in a public bathroom.

The suspect was arrested without incident outside the business, police said.

Read more: Ottawa French board teacher charged with sex assault on student

Andre Ronald Houle, 46 years old, of Ottawa, is facing one charge of exposing genitals to a person under 16 years old for sexual purposes.

Story continues below advertisement

He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Investigators are concerned there might be additional victims. Police noted the suspect is six feet tall with wavy light brown hair and was wearing a red lumberjack coat at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944 or provide anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.