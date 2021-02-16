Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa French board teacher charged with sex assault on student: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Sexual assault investigators with the Ottawa Police Service have charged a 53-year-old man in connection with alleged sexual assault on a former student.
Sexual assault investigators with the Ottawa Police Service have charged a 53-year-old man in connection with alleged sexual assault on a former student. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police said Tuesday they’ve charged a 53-year-old man with sex offences dating back to his time as a teacher with the city’s French public school board.

The police’s sexual assault and child abuse section said it investigated allegations of related to a student tracing back to the summer of 2017.

The suspect was working as a teacher with the Conseil des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario (CEPEO) at French Alternative school at the time, police said.

The suspect was working at the school as recently as January, according to the board.

CEPEO said in a statement to Global News that it first became aware of the allegations on Jan. 19, at which point the accused was removed from his position and suspended, pending an investigation.

Read more: Ottawa man, 61, faces historic sex offence charges involving young girls, police say

Story continues below advertisement

“The CEPEO and école secondaire publique L’Alternative take this situation very seriously and are cooperating with the Ottawa Police Service,” the board said in an email.

Trending Stories

Alain Phaneuf has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Investigators said they are concerned there could be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5944. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail before extradition' Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail before extradition
Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard denied bail before extradition – Feb 5, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa Police ServiceOttawa Sexual AssaultOttawa sex offencesCEPEOOttawa teacher chargedOttawa sex crimes unit
Flyers
More weekly flyers