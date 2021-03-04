Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Supreme Court of Canada agrees to review decision to order new trial in murder case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2021 2:38 pm
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa, Thursday January 16, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
The Supreme Court of Canada is seen in Ottawa, Thursday January 16, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Supreme Court of Canada will review a decision to order a new trial for an Alberta man convicted of murder.

Russell Steven Tessier was charged with first-degree murder in 2015, eight years after Allan Gerald Berdahl‘s body was found in a ditch near Carstairs.

Read more: Owner vows to rebuild after Alberta equine therapy barn goes up in flames

Berdahl died from gunshot wounds to the head, and there were tire tracks, footprints and two cigarette butts near the scene.

Trending Stories

Tessier was convicted in 2018 but Alberta’s Court of Appeal later ordered a new trial.

Read more: 35-year-old man facing 18 charges in connection to QEII Highway crash involving RCMP cruisers

Story continues below advertisement

The appeal court said the trial judge made legal errors concerning the voluntariness of statements Tessier made to police.

As usual, the Supreme Court gave no reasons for agreeing to hear the case.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of CanadaSCOCCarstairsAlberta's Court of AppealAllan Gerald BerdahlRussell Steven TessierRussell Steven Tessier trialSupreme Court of Canada review

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers