Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Fire Services say a person pulled from the basement of a home in North York following a fire has died.

Emergency crews were called to Mayberry Road, near Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West, at around 4:10 a.m.

Paramedics said a man was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Read more: How to prevent house fires and how to react if one happens after deadly blaze in Toronto

The man was pronounced dead in hospital, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Advertisement