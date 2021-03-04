Avalanche warning issued for ‘widespread area’ in Alberta, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A wide swath of mountainous parts of Alberta and B.C. were put under an avalanche warning on Wednesday.

The warning was jointly issued by Avalanche Canada, Alberta Parks and Parks Canada.

In a news release, the Alberta government said the warning would stay in effect “through the weekend” and applies to Waterton, Jasper, Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks, Kananaskis Country, the South Rockies, the North Rockies, the Cariboos, Lizard and Flathead.

“Increasing temperatures and persistent weak layers in the snowpack across these areas are expected to have a destabilizing effect that could make natural and human-triggered avalanches much more likely,” Alberta Environment and Parks said in a news release. “Backcountry users and anyone recreating in avalanche terrain are advised to exercise caution and to always check their regional avalanche forecasts at avalanche.ca.

“Everyone in a backcountry party needs to have the essential rescue gear — transceiver, probe and shovel — and the knowledge to use it.”

On its website, Avalanche Canada said there have been a number of close calls reported recently, “and the Rocky Mountain national parks report large avalanches running the full extent of their paths.”

“There is a lot of uncertainty with these weak layers,” said Karl Klassen, the warning service manager for Avalanche Canada. “These warm temperatures are going to be a concern across all these regions, with the most significant impact in the south.”

