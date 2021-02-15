avalanche February 15 2021 2:07pm 04:10 Avalanche uncertainty prompts warning from expert Avalanche blogger Wayne Flann spoke to Sarah MacDonald about what’s causing the uptick in slides in recent days, and what the next few days could look like. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7641801/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7641801/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?