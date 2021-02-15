Menu

avalanche
February 15 2021 2:07pm
04:10

Avalanche uncertainty prompts warning from expert

Avalanche blogger Wayne Flann spoke to Sarah MacDonald about what’s causing the uptick in slides in recent days, and what the next few days could look like.

