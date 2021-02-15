Menu

avalanche
February 15 2021 2:03pm
04:14

Avalanche risk increases in B.C. backcountry

With two deaths in as many days due to avalanches, Avalanche Canada’s Ilya Storm tells us what is causing these slides, and what people should know if they plan on heading into risky areas.

