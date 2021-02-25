Avalanche warning issued for North and South Rockies, Waterton Lakes National Park

Send this page to someone via email

An avalanche warning has been issued for sections of the Rocky Mountains along the B.C.-Alberta border.

Avalanche Canada says the warning is in effect immediately and will last through the coming weekend.

The warning, aimed at recreational backcountry users, targets the north and South Rockies, the Lizard range and Flathead area plus Waterton Lakes National Park.

❗️ We're issuing a Special Public Avalanche Warning for the North Rockies, South Rockies, the Lizard-Flathead, and @WatertonLakesNP. This warning is in effect immediately and lasts through the coming weekend and potentially into next week. 1/3https://t.co/XcZmtKSdRD pic.twitter.com/FRHgu4oB5v — Avalanche Canada (@avalancheca) February 25, 2021

“A persistent weak layer in the North Rockies has resulted in two recent fatalities,” said Avalanche Canada.

“This layer is also the suspected cause of a near-miss incident in the South Rockies, which resulted in very serious injuries.

“The layer of concern is widespread throughout the province but is most susceptible to human triggering in these regions.

Avalanche Canada warning service manager Karl Klassen said “the next wave of storms is going to make for great riding but will also increase the load on these persistent weak layers, making avalanches even easier to trigger.

“This string of fatal and serious incidents should be a wake-up call for all backcountry users, especially in the North and South Rockies. This layer is deep enough that it’s not easily seen, but large and destructive, human-triggered avalanches are expected.”

