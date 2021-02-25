Menu

Canada

Avalanche warning issued for North and South Rockies, Waterton Lakes National Park

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Issued by Avalanche Canada on Thursday, the warning is aimed at recreational backcountry users.
Issued by Avalanche Canada on Thursday, the warning is aimed at recreational backcountry users. Avalanche Canada

An avalanche warning has been issued for sections of the Rocky Mountains along the B.C.-Alberta border.

Avalanche Canada says the warning is in effect immediately and will last through the coming weekend.

Read more: Avalanche near Valemount claims life of B.C. backcountry skier: RCMP

The warning, aimed at recreational backcountry users, targets the north and South Rockies, the Lizard range and Flathead area plus Waterton Lakes National Park.

“A persistent weak layer in the North Rockies has resulted in two recent fatalities,” said Avalanche Canada.

“This layer is also the suspected cause of a near-miss incident in the South Rockies, which resulted in very serious injuries.

“The layer of concern is widespread throughout the province but is most susceptible to human triggering in these regions.

Avalanche risk increases in B.C. backcountry
Avalanche risk increases in B.C. backcountry – Feb 15, 2021

Avalanche Canada warning service manager Karl Klassen said “the next wave of storms is going to make for great riding but will also increase the load on these persistent weak layers, making avalanches even easier to trigger.

“This string of fatal and serious incidents should be a wake-up call for all backcountry users, especially in the North and South Rockies. This layer is deep enough that it’s not easily seen, but large and destructive, human-triggered avalanches are expected.”

For more about avalanches, including regional avalanche forecasts, click here.

