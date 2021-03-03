Victoria police investigating a sudden death in Beacon Hill Park

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police officers are investigating a sudden death in Beacon Hill Park Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed they were called to the park just before 6 a.m. along with paramedics.

A person had been found unresponsive and was later confirmed deceased.

Police said traffic on Dallas Road, between Cook and Douglas streets, is temporarily closed while the investigation continues.

The park has been the site of a homeless camp for some time now, although it is not clear at this time if the deceased person is in any way connected to the camp.

On Tuesday, the City of Victoria filed a petition in the Supreme Court of B.C. asking for clarification on whether the park can be used by people without homes for temporary sheltering.

The city said in a statement it is posing this question to the court as the park is held in trust by the city and it is unclear how they should operate the space under the Trustee Act.