Guelph reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 103

Guelph’s public health unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising its total case count to 2,725 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by four from the previous day to 103 with another 15 people recovering from the novel coronavirus.

Total resolved cases in the city reached 2,585.

Guelph’s COVID-19 death toll of 37 remained unchanged with the last fatal case being reported on Feb. 24.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported a seven-day moving case rate of 44.2 cases per 100,000, which puts the region in red of the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

Wellington County

There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Wellington County on Wednesday as its case count remained at 976.

Active cases fell by three from the previous day to 18, while another person has recovered, raising the county’s resolved cases to 925.

The death toll of 33 remained unchanged.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

COVID-19 outbreaks

One of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the region has come to end with Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North reporting no new cases.

The facility was hit hard by an outbreak that was declared on Dec. 26, 2020 and claimed the lives of 19 people.

There are now only four active outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

There are no outbreaks among schools in Guelph and Wellington County.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 17,964 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 583 more vaccinations than what was reported the previous day.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals — those who have received two doses — has grown by 10 to 6,445.

That means 2.5 per cent of the eligible population in the jurisdiction has been fully vaccinated. Public health has set a goal of having 75 per cent vaccinated by the end of August.

Medical officer of health Dr. Nicola Mercer reported on Monday that most long-term care and retirement home residents have been fully vaccinated.

