Halton Region opens up COVID-19 vaccination bookings for those 80 years old and over

Halton Region says starting Wednesday, those 80 years of age and older can book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine at select vaccination clinics.

“Our booking system is now live and taking appointments for our 80+ community,” Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr said.

“While the province is launching a booking system later this month, our team has been working around the clock to get Halton residents booked and vaccinated as soon as possible. While we have clinic space, staff and appointments allocated for all residents 80 and older, our ability to vaccinate remains dependent on confirmed supplies from the federal and provincial governments.”

All clinics are by appointment only and must be booked online through the Halton Region vaccination clinic website or through 311.

Locations across Halton Region administering vaccines are:

Gellert Community Centre, 10241 Eighth Line in Georgetown

St. Volodymyr Cultural Centre, 1280 Dundas St., Oakville

Compass Point Bible Church, 1500 Kerns Rd., Burlington

FirstOntario Arts Centre Milton, 1010 Main St. E., Milton

Joseph Brant Hospital, 1245 Lakeshore Rd., Burlington (located at the hospital’s Pandemic Response Unit, which can be accessed through the South Tower Main Entrance off Lakeshore Road)

Halton Region said these are initial sites for vaccinations and more locations may be added later.

The region also said it is offering transportation to and from appointments for those who require support, and it’s free.

Those who turn 80 years old in March or April can also book a shot, the region said.

“Getting more vulnerable populations vaccinated is a major step towards achieving community immunity and preventing severe illness from COVID-19,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani, medical officer of health. “While we continue to focus on vaccinations for priority populations identified by the Province, please be patient and prepared to be vaccinated when it is your turn.”

