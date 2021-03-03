Menu

Health

Ontario residents aged 60 to 64 to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca shot

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2021 1:41 pm
Click to play video 'AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be administered to Ontarians aged 65+: health minister' AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be administered to Ontarians aged 65+: health minister
WATCH ABOVE: In days, Ontario is set to receive its first batch of a third COVID-19 vaccine. But that new shot— the AstraZenca vaccine — won’t be administered anyone over the age of 64. Travis Dhanraj reports.

TORONTO — Ontario will give the newly approved Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to residents aged 60 to 64.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says the province feels the targeted use of that shot will help cut illness and death across Ontario.

Jones says the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot will not be administered through mass immunization clinics but through a “different pathway,” although she did not elaborate what that would be.

Read more: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine won’t be administered to seniors, Ontario health minister says

Ontario said yesterday it plans to follow the advice of a national panel that’s recommended against using the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot on people aged 65 and older.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Jones says Ontario does not yet know how many doses of the new vaccine it will be receiving.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She also says the government has signed an agreement with the province’s pharmacists’ association to have COVID-19 shots administered in pharmacies in the coming months.

Read more: Ontario reports 17 more COVID-19 deaths as total surpasses 7,000 since start of pandemic

Ontario has administered a total of 754,419 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine so far.

The province reported 958 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 17 more deaths from the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said there were 249 cases in Toronto, 164 in Peel Region and 92 in York Region.

There are 668 people currently hospitalized, including 274 people in intensive care and 188 on ventilators.

Click to play video 'Confusion mounts over who should get Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine' Confusion mounts over who should get Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine
Confusion mounts over who should get Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCOVID-19 VaccineVaccinationsAstraZenecaAstraZeneca vaccineSylvia JonesVaccine DosesOxford-AstraZenecaOntario residentsaged 60 to 64
