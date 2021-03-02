Fraser Health warns of more COVID-19 variant of concern school exposures

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fraser Health listed nine schools with exposures of a COVID-19 variant of concern Tuesday.

In Surrey: North Surrey Secondary, Frost Rd Elementary, Princess Margaret Secondary, Woodward Hills Elementary, A.J. McLellan Elementary, and Sullivan Heights Secondary School.

In Burnaby: Marlborough Elementary.

In Port Coquitlam: Archbishop Carney Regional.

In Coquitlam: Ecole Maple Creek Middle.

Two classes at North Surrey Secondary are already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 12.

One class at Frost Road Elementary is already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 11.

Story continues below advertisement

One class at Princess Margaret Secondary is already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 4.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Two classes at Woodward Hills Elementary are already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 5.

One class at Marlborough Elementary is already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 3.

Mass testing is underway for classrooms affected at North Surrey Secondary, Frost Rd Elementary, Woodward Hills Elementary, Princess Margaret Secondary and Marlborough Elementary Schools.

In addition, rapid testing was used at Princess Margaret Secondary and Marlborough Elementary.

For Archbishop Carney Regional, A.J. McLellan Elementary, Maple Creek Middle, and Sullivan Heights, only those who have been contacted will need to be tested.

The schools will remain open.

Fraser Health is now working to identify any connected variant cases through contact tracing.

It is not yet clear what COVID-19 variants of concerns have been identified at the schools.

4:22 Another case of COVID-19 variant detected at Surrey school Another case of COVID-19 variant detected at Surrey school