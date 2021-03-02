Menu

Health

Fraser Health warns of more COVID-19 variant of concern school exposures

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Posted March 2, 2021 11:42 pm
Fraser Health warning of more schools with an exposure of a COVID-19 variant of concern.
Fraser Health warning of more schools with an exposure of a COVID-19 variant of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

Fraser Health listed nine schools with exposures of a COVID-19 variant of concern Tuesday.

In Surrey: North Surrey Secondary, Frost Rd Elementary, Princess Margaret Secondary, Woodward Hills Elementary, A.J. McLellan Elementary, and Sullivan Heights Secondary School.

In Burnaby: Marlborough Elementary.

In Port Coquitlam: Archbishop Carney Regional.

In Coquitlam: Ecole Maple Creek Middle.

Read more: Testing confirms 3 more COVID-19 variant cases at Surrey schools

Two classes at North Surrey Secondary are already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 12.

One class at Frost Road Elementary is already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 11.

One class at Princess Margaret Secondary is already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 4.

Two classes at Woodward Hills Elementary are already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 5.

One class at Marlborough Elementary is already isolating and will remain in isolation until March 3.

Read more: B.C. education minister looks to fill ‘gaps’ in COVID-19 school safety plans

Mass testing is underway for classrooms affected at North Surrey Secondary, Frost Rd Elementary, Woodward Hills Elementary, Princess Margaret Secondary and Marlborough Elementary Schools.

In addition, rapid testing was used at Princess Margaret Secondary and Marlborough Elementary.

For Archbishop Carney Regional, A.J. McLellan Elementary, Maple Creek Middle, and Sullivan Heights, only those who have been contacted will need to be tested.

The schools will remain open.

Fraser Health is now working to identify any connected variant cases through contact tracing.

It is not yet clear what COVID-19 variants of concerns have been identified at the schools.

