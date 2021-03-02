Menu

Crime

5 people charged with 1st-degree murder in connection with Brampton shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
A photo of the shooting scene on Scott Street in Brampton on Dec. 17.
A photo of the shooting scene on Scott Street in Brampton on Dec. 17. Phil Pang / Global News

Peel Regional Police say five people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a 23-year-old man in central Brampton last year.

Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Scott and Church streets for reports of gunshots being fired from within a residence around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Brampton resident Uchenna Achioso was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Police announced in a news release Tuesday evening that over the past two months, a total of five arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

“Gun violence carries devastating effects for our communities,” Nick Milinovich, the deputy chief of investigative services, said in the release.

“It cannot and will not be tolerated, and these arrests made by investigators are a reflection of their resolve.”

Hailey McVicar, 21, Jerome Smith, 33, Aliyah Rosan, 19, Moses Tesfay, 20, and a 17-year-old boy are each facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

