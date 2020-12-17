Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after shooting in central Brampton, paramedics say

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser in Brampton. John Hanley / File / Global News

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in central Brampton Thursday night, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Scott Street, near Centre Street North and Queen Street East, just after 10:30 p.m. with reports shots were fired.

In an update posted on Twitter, Peel Regional Police said the victim was located in a home after officers arrived.

A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews took the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

As of Friday night, officers didn’t release suspect information.

