Man in critical condition after shooting in central Brampton, paramedics say

A man is in critical condition after a shooting in central Brampton Thursday night, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Scott Street, near Centre Street North and Queen Street East, just after 10:30 p.m. with reports shots were fired.
In an update posted on Twitter, Peel Regional Police said the victim was located in a home after officers arrived.
A Peel Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews took the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
As of Friday night, officers didn’t release suspect information.
