Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Jets finish homestand with 5-2 victory over Vancouver Canucks

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 10:49 pm
Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) celebrates a goal by Kyle Connor (81) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday March 2, 2021.
Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) celebrates a goal by Kyle Connor (81) against the Vancouver Canucks during second period NHL action in Winnipeg on Tuesday March 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Fred Greenslade

After six periods of regulation play where they only scored once, the Winnipeg Jets proved you can’t keep a good offence down for long.

The Jets (14-7-1) got on the scoreboard first – and goaltender Laurent Brossoit ensured his team stayed in control all night – leading to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks (9-15-2).

Mason Appleton opened the scoring on a drive to the blue paint – banging home a rebound kicked out by Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby.

It’s Appleton’s sixth goal of the season, setting a new career high just 22 games into the shortened 2021 campaign.

The tally also stopped the Jets’ season-long scoreless streak at 65:19, but the 1-0 lead was short lived.

The Canucks’ puck luck – partially to credit for three deflected first-period goals on Monday – was still alive in this game.

Story continues below advertisement

That was made apparent when Elias Pettersson tied the game 8:34 into the first frame – his wrist shot hitting the crossbar, then Brossoit’s backside before crossing the goal line.

Just as the teams looked prepared to skate off the ice tied at one – Mathieu Perreault jumped on a Canucks turnover at their own blue line, beating Holtby with 2.6 seconds left in the period for his fourth of the year.

Read more: Hextall on Hockey: Being aggressive in OT working for Jets

The second period started with the same energy the first period finished with.

Trending Stories

After Appleton drew a penalty with a similar drive to the net that earned the game’s first goal, Kyle Connor buried a slick pass from Blake Wheeler to extend the hosts’ lead at 5:04.

The visitors earned their retribution for Perreault’s goal with a late tally of their own – J.T. Miller finding the net with less than five seconds until the second intermission.

The Jets ended the first two periods up 3-2 in goals, but had already equaled Monday’s shot total with 27.

Paul Stastny restored the Jets’ two-goal advantage halfway through the third period, beating Holtby after a flurry of chances at the top of the crease.

Story continues below advertisement

After Brossoit made a couple of big saves, Wheeler finished the game with an empty-netter.

The captain has now put a stretch of three points in eight games behind him with a trio of three-point nights in the Jets’ last five contests.

Brossoit picked up where he left off against the team from his home province – stopping 30 of 32 shots.

The Jets backup now owns a career .971 save percentage against the Canucks in five appearances.

At the other end, Holtby finished with 34 saves on 38 shots for a .895 clip.

After exiting Winnipeg’s win against Vancouver Feb. 21 with an upper-body injury and missing the next three games, defenseman Tucker Poolman logged 17:36 of ice time and a plus-1 rating.

With the win, the Jets finished up a four-game homestand. The club will now play 14 games in 27 nights, 12 of them on the road.

Read more: ANALYSIS: Manic March could determine how high Jets fly

That stretch begins Thursday night in Montreal when they face the Canadiens.

The pre-game show begins with Kelly Moore at 4 p.m. on 680 CJOB – Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas have the call of the game at 6 p.m.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLWinnipeg SportsManitobawinnipegWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueVancouver CanucksJets
Flyers
More weekly flyers