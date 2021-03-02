Winnipeg Jets finish homestand with 5-2 victory over Vancouver Canucks

Send this page to someone via email

After six periods of regulation play where they only scored once, the Winnipeg Jets proved you can’t keep a good offence down for long.

The Jets (14-7-1) got on the scoreboard first – and goaltender Laurent Brossoit ensured his team stayed in control all night – leading to a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks (9-15-2).

Mason Appleton opened the scoring on a drive to the blue paint – banging home a rebound kicked out by Canucks goaltender Braden Holtby.

It’s Appleton’s sixth goal of the season, setting a new career high just 22 games into the shortened 2021 campaign.

The tally also stopped the Jets’ season-long scoreless streak at 65:19, but the 1-0 lead was short lived.

The Canucks’ puck luck – partially to credit for three deflected first-period goals on Monday – was still alive in this game.

Story continues below advertisement

That was made apparent when Elias Pettersson tied the game 8:34 into the first frame – his wrist shot hitting the crossbar, then Brossoit’s backside before crossing the goal line.

Just as the teams looked prepared to skate off the ice tied at one – Mathieu Perreault jumped on a Canucks turnover at their own blue line, beating Holtby with 2.6 seconds left in the period for his fourth of the year.

The second period started with the same energy the first period finished with.

After Appleton drew a penalty with a similar drive to the net that earned the game’s first goal, Kyle Connor buried a slick pass from Blake Wheeler to extend the hosts’ lead at 5:04.

The visitors earned their retribution for Perreault’s goal with a late tally of their own – J.T. Miller finding the net with less than five seconds until the second intermission.

The Jets ended the first two periods up 3-2 in goals, but had already equaled Monday’s shot total with 27.

Paul Stastny restored the Jets’ two-goal advantage halfway through the third period, beating Holtby after a flurry of chances at the top of the crease.

Story continues below advertisement

After Brossoit made a couple of big saves, Wheeler finished the game with an empty-netter.

The captain has now put a stretch of three points in eight games behind him with a trio of three-point nights in the Jets’ last five contests.

Brossoit picked up where he left off against the team from his home province – stopping 30 of 32 shots.

The Jets backup now owns a career .971 save percentage against the Canucks in five appearances.

At the other end, Holtby finished with 34 saves on 38 shots for a .895 clip.

After exiting Winnipeg’s win against Vancouver Feb. 21 with an upper-body injury and missing the next three games, defenseman Tucker Poolman logged 17:36 of ice time and a plus-1 rating.

With the win, the Jets finished up a four-game homestand. The club will now play 14 games in 27 nights, 12 of them on the road.

That stretch begins Thursday night in Montreal when they face the Canadiens.

The pre-game show begins with Kelly Moore at 4 p.m. on 680 CJOB – Paul Edmonds and Jamie Thomas have the call of the game at 6 p.m.

Advertisement