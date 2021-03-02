Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Hextall on Hockey: Being aggressive in OT working for Jets

By Leah Hextall CJOB
Posted March 2, 2021 10:46 am
The Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) taps in the game winner past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) in overtime NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.
The Winnipeg Jets' Paul Stastny (25) taps in the game winner past Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen (34) in overtime NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Be aggressive! I’m no cheerleader, but that chant appears to be the Winnipeg Jets‘ new war cry.

The Jets’ decision to use a trio of forwards in 3-on-3 overtime not once but twice, with a winning result in both games, has caught the attention of many.

It signifies that Winnipeg is trying new things. Trying to play forward — an attack mindset.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The key to finding success with a forward-thinking approach is that the entire team must be on the same page, which means to understand or agree with what is being done or suggested.

Read more: ANALYSIS — Manic March could determine how high Jets fly

It’s a point Connor Hellebuyck referenced after Winnipeg’s OT win against Montreal Saturday.

The Jets netminder credited the team’s ability to execute the “new look” OT because the entire team is on the same page. No one is going rogue or doing their own thing, trying to score by themselves.

Instead, each player on the ice — whether 5-on-5 or 3-on-3 — is working together into the offensive zone and then tracking back defensively – together.

Sounds simple, but is no easy task to execute if the team isn’t on the same page. The prerequisite to accomplishing this is communication between team members — including coaches — about game plans and the roles and responsibilities of team members.

Head coach Paul Maurice wouldn’t have the option to play three forwards in overtime if his team wasn’t on the same page – too much risk for a rogue mistake.

But Maurice has trust that his team is on the same page, which presents new opportunities for how the Jets can play.

Story continues below advertisement

The ability to “go for it” with a plan of attack can add new pages to the Jets’ playbook.

Click to play video 'RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Mar. 1' RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Mar. 1
RAW: Winnipeg Jets Paul Maurice Interview – Mar. 1
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLHockeyWinnipeg SportsWinnipeg JetsWinnipeg hockeyHextall on HockeyOvertimeNHL overtime
Flyers
More weekly flyers