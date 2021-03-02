Manitoba commits $2.56M to support Winnipeggers experiencing homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it’s partnering with community organizations to help find stable housing for hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Winnipeg.

Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced $2.56 million in funding for the Manitoba Non-Profit Housing Association (MNPHA) Tuesday.

She said the MNPHA will work with community partners over the next two years to deliver tenant supports for some 250 people who are experiencing homelessness or who are at risk of homelessness, allowing them to secure and maintain short-term or long-term housing.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put people experiencing homelessness at even greater risk and we know the importance of permanent housing solutions,” said Squires in a government release.

“We have also learned that simply housing individuals who have experienced homelessness is not enough. Additional layers of wrap-around supports for individuals and families will be provided to give them much better chances of success, and this investment will enable the MNPHA to deliver those supports.”

The funding will provide further support for addictions and mental health treatments, emergency meal services, social supports, as well as education upgrades and employment, the province said.

Meanwhile, Squires said Manitoba Housing is making 50 furnished units available in Winnipeg that are expected to provide housing for 50 people or families experiencing homelessness by the end of March.

“While housing is foundational to addressing homelessness, sometimes additional supports are needed so people not only stay housed, but achieve their goals and thrive,” said MNPHA executive director, Christina Maes Nino, in the release.

“This announcement will help reinforce the safety net our members provide to Manitobans who have been marginalized and face the most barriers in finding and maintaining housing.”

According to MNPHA numbers, there are at least 1,500 people experiencing homelessness on any given night in Winnipeg.