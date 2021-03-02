Montreal police set up command post in Verdun to shed light on February stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are seeking the public’s help for information concerning the events of a Verdun stabbing that happened Feb. 1.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal’s major crimes unit will be setting up a command post on Tuesday at the corner of LaSalle Boulevard and Hickson Street.

Officials hope to shed light on the events that led to the fourth homicide of the year in the Montreal area.

On Feb. 1, a 38-year-old man died in hospital after being found seriously injured in an alley near LaSalle Boulevard and Tory Street.

According to police, the victim used an automated banking machine on Wellington Street just moments before the incident.

Police will be on-site for the whole day, starting at 9 a.m.

Officers will also go door-to-door to speak with nearby residents.

Anyone with information can call 911 or visit their local police station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously by calling Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133.

