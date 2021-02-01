Overnight stabbing in Verdun leaves man in critical condition

Send this page to someone via email

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was stabbed overnight in Verdun.

Police responded to a call shortly before 3 a.m. at LaSalle Boulevard near Troy Street.

The 38-year-old victim had been stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object, according to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

He was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The circumstances of the attack have led police to open an attempted murder investigation.

