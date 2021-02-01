Menu

Crime

Overnight stabbing in Verdun leaves man in critical condition

By Travis Todd Global News
Overnight stabbing in Verdun leaves one man in critical condition Feb.,1, 2021.
Overnight stabbing in Verdun leaves one man in critical condition Feb.,1, 2021. TVA

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was stabbed overnight in Verdun.

Police responded to a call shortly before 3 a.m. at LaSalle Boulevard near Troy Street.

The 38-year-old victim had been stabbed in the upper body with a sharp object, according to SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Trending Stories

One arrested after stabbing in Montreal's West Island

He was transported to hospital with critical injuries.

The circumstances of the attack have led police to open an attempted murder investigation.

Stabbing SPVM Attempted Murder Verdun
