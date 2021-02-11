Active police operation underway in Montreal North

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say an active operation is underway Thursday morning in the city’s north end.

At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to a call about a man in the hallway in the building at the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard and Charleroi Street in Montreal North.

Police say he was severely injured from a stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

The police force’s tactical unit is on the scene in what investigators are describing as an active operation. No arrests have been made.

Pie-IX Boulevard is partially closed as a result.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines

