Crime

Active police operation underway in Montreal North

By Travis Todd Global News
Posted February 11, 2021 9:10 am
An active operation underway in Montreal North after a man barricades himself inside an apartment Feb. 11, 2020.
An active operation underway in Montreal North after a man barricades himself inside an apartment Feb. 11, 2020. Global News Brayden Jagger Haines

Montreal police say an active operation is underway Thursday morning in the city’s north end.

At around 3:45 a.m., police responded to a call about a man in the hallway in the building at the intersection of Pie-IX Boulevard and Charleroi Street in Montreal North.

Read more: Montreal police investigate after Verdun stabbing victim dies

Police say he was severely injured from a stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

The police force’s tactical unit is on the scene in what investigators are describing as an active operation. No arrests have been made.

Pie-IX Boulevard is partially closed as a result.

with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines

