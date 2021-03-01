Menu

Health

Twitter crackdown on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation will see repeat offenders removed

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 1, 2021 10:49 pm
Click to play video 'Identifying COVID-19 vaccine misinformation' Identifying COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
WATCH: Identifying COVID-19 vaccine misinformation – Dec 13, 2020

Twitter says it has begun labeling tweets that include misleading information about COVID-19 vaccines and using a “strike system” to eventually remove accounts that repeatedly violate its rules.

The company said Monday that it has started using human reviewers to assess whether tweets violate its policy against COVID vaccine misinformation. Eventually, the work will be done by a combination of humans and automation, it said.

Read more: RFK Jr. gets banned from Instagram for spreading vaccine misinformation

Twitter had already banned some COVID-related misinformation in December, including falsehoods about how the virus spreads, whether masks are effective and the risk of infection and death.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“Through the use of the strike system, we hope to educate people on why certain content breaks our rules so they have the opportunity to further consider their behaviour and their impact on the public conversation,” Twitter said in a blog post Monday.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Tam concerned about spread of misinformation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine' Coronavirus: Tam concerned about spread of misinformation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus: Tam concerned about spread of misinformation when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine – Dec 2, 2020

People with one violation, or strike, will see no action. Two strikes will lead to an account being locked for 12 hours. Five or more will get a user permanently banned from Twitter.

Facebook has also stepped up its vaccine misinformation fight after years of half-hearted enforcement. It announced an expanded policy last month that includes all vaccines — not just those against COVID-19.

San Francisco-based Twitter said the new labels only apply to COVID vaccines, not others.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
