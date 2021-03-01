N.B. reports one COVID-19 case, long-term care vaccinations set for this week

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

New Brunswick reported a single new case of COVID-19 Monday, as the province begins vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities this week.

The case is in an individual aged 30 to 39 in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). According to the province, the person is self-isolating and the case remains under investigation.

New Brunswick has 36 active cases and two patients hospitalized in intensive care.

Vaccination clinics for long-term care facilities

The province notes it is beginning its vaccination clinics for more than 2,400 residents of 121 licensed long-term care facilities and staff this week.

It’s estimated first-dose clinics for residents of all licensed facilities will be completed by the week of March 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, all zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.