N.B. reports one COVID-19 case, long-term care vaccinations set for this week

New Brunswick reported a single new case of COVID-19 Monday, as the province begins vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities this week.
The case is in an individual aged 30 to 39 in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). According to the province, the person is self-isolating and the case remains under investigation.
New Brunswick has 36 active cases and two patients hospitalized in intensive care.
Vaccination clinics for long-term care facilities
The province notes it is beginning its vaccination clinics for more than 2,400 residents of 121 licensed long-term care facilities and staff this week.
It’s estimated first-dose clinics for residents of all licensed facilities will be completed by the week of March 14.
Meanwhile, all zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.
