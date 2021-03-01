Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.B. reports one COVID-19 case, long-term care vaccinations set for this week

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 3:11 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. daughter relieved as province loosens visitation rules' N.B. daughter relieved as province loosens visitation rules
The province loosened COVID-19 restrictions on Friday, now allowing hospital visitations to resume. A New Brunswick woman says she is relieved that she is able to visit her father at a Saint John hospital for the first time in six weeks. Silas Brown has the story.

New Brunswick reported a single new case of COVID-19 Monday, as the province begins vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities this week.

The case is in an individual aged 30 to 39 in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). According to the province, the person is self-isolating and the case remains under investigation.

Read more: New Brunswick revises COVID-19 vaccine plan. Here’s where it stands in the rollout

New Brunswick has 36 active cases and two patients hospitalized in intensive care.

Trending Stories

Vaccination clinics for long-term care facilities

The province notes it is beginning its vaccination clinics for more than 2,400 residents of 121 licensed long-term care facilities and staff this week.

It’s estimated first-dose clinics for residents of all licensed facilities will be completed by the week of March 14.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, all zones remain in the orange level under the province’s mandatory order.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickCOVIDHealthcovid vaccineNB covidNB COVID vaccine
Flyers
More weekly flyers