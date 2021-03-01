Menu

Crime

London police look to identify pair observed near scene of suspicious January blaze in downtown

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
London Police Service

London police have released surveillance camera images in the hopes of identifying two people as part of an investigation into a suspicious fire that occurred in late January in the downtown core.

Fire crews responded to the scene at a business in the 600 block of York Street near Adelaide Street for a report of a working fire around 1 a.m. on Jan. 26.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which was extinguished soon after by firefighters and caused around $5,000 in damage.

Further investigation led police to deem the fire suspicious in nature, and the matter was turned over to the service’s street crime unit.

On Monday, police announced they had obtained video surveillance footage that shows two people in the area at the time of the incident.

Few other details have been released about the blaze.

Read more: London, Ont., police investigating trio of suspicious fires in the downtown core

The downtown fire was one of three reported to authorities that night in a span of a few hours.

The first occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 on York Street between Colborne and William streets and involved a garbage can ablaze.

The other fire took place around 2:20 a.m. Jan. 26 outside of an address in the 300 block of Richmond Street, north of York, causing approximately $10,000 damage.

Police said at the time that it did not appear as though the three fires were related, but said investigation was still underway.

All three fires remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

