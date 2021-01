Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

London Police are investigating three overnight fires that took place in the downtown core.

Police haven’t released the locations but say London Fire Department extinguished all three and there were no reported injuries.

Read more: Person in custody following police presence on Oneida First Nations

The investigation into the fires is ongoing, and police say they expect to release more information later Tuesday.

More to come.

Advertisement