B.C. government set to outline Phase 2 roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine Monday

The B.C. government is set to provide details on the next phase of the province’s immunization plan Monday.

Premier John Horgan, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Dr. Penny Ballem, executive lead of the B.C. immunization roll-out team, will provide the update at 10:30 Monday morning.

The province is expected to focus the first part of March on vaccinating those receiving home care supports and those living in assisted living.

British Columbians born in 1941 and earlier, who are living in community and don’t need home care, are expected to receive a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at some point between March 15 and March 31.

The transition to Phase 2 has been slowed due to a shortage in COVID-19 vaccine. The province was originally expected to outline these details two weeks ago.

Those aged 80 plus do not have to register for the vaccine. But those aged 70 to 79 will need to register for the vaccine. The province has not released any details on how this registration program will work.

The press conference will be live-streamed above, on BC1 and on the Global BC Facebook page.

More to come.