Entertainment

Arisa Cox on ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9: ‘A lot of twists and turns coming’

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Click to play video 'Arisa Cox talks ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9' Arisa Cox talks ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9
WATCH: The houseguests are back for 'Big Brother Canada 9,' and host/executive producer Arisa Cox couldn't be more excited.

Arisa Cox and Big Brother Canada are back for Season 9.

Cox, the host of the Canadian reality show since Day 1, is beyond excited for the return of BBCAN, and this year she’s taken on the additional role of co-executive producer. According to Cox, she now has a hand in casting — among other things — and has kept her first promise by bringing aboard a wide selection of diversified houseguests.

After last season’s abrupt ending due to COVID-19, Global, along with production company Insight Productions, have done everything to ensure the safety of the incoming cast and crew.

Read more: ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9: Meet the houseguests

“It’s incredible, … the COVID safety protocols are so extreme,” said Cox in the interview. “Every single person (on-set) takes it so seriously because we’re so happy to be here.”

Global News sat down with Cox on Zoom to talk about all things BBCAN9, including how the show structure will be different this season and why people around the world — not just in Canada — are fascinated by this Canadian reality show.

(Watch the full interview in the video, top.)

The show will be airing three nights a week on Global: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Fans can watch the complete ‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 8 on GlobalTV.com and the Global TV App and stay up to date on all things #BBCAN9 via BigBrotherCanada.ca.

Global TV, Global News and ‘Big Brother Canada’ are all properties of Corus Entertainment.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Big Brother CanadaArisa Coxbig brother canada houseguestsbig brother canada season 9BBCAN9big brother canada hostBBCAN9 houseguestsarisa cox interview
