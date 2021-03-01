Menu

‘Intense snow squall’ watch in effect for Ottawa: Environment Canada

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 10:39 am
Workers on a boom lift use shovels to remove snow from the roof of Parliament Hill's West Block after an overnight snowfall in Ottawa earlier this winter. The region is due for another blast of snow on March 1, 2021.
Workers on a boom lift use shovels to remove snow from the roof of Parliament Hill's West Block after an overnight snowfall in Ottawa earlier this winter. The region is due for another blast of snow on March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa could be in for another blast of winter weather as March roars in like a lion.

Environment Canada has placed Ottawa under a snow squall watch for Monday afternoon.

The weather agency says a “relatively narrow but intense snow squall” is set to hit the National Capital Region late in the morning and lasting early into the evening.

This will result in a heavy snowfall of between 5 cm and 10 cm, the agency says, with strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 60 km/h in the afternoon.

Read more: Farm fire, heavy fog mix blamed for series of morning collisions in southwest Ottawa

Expect reduced visibility and difficult travel conditions as a result.

Despite a break of warm weather over the week, Ottawa has been subject to multiple blasts of snow in the past week.

Ottawa received 13.4 cm of snow last Wednesday, according to Environment Canada, followed by another 7.6 cm on Saturday. Nearly 75 cm of snow fell on Ottawa throughout the month of February, the weather agency says.

The heavy snowfall has contributed to a high number of collisions on Ottawa roads in recent weeks.

Read more: Heavy snowfall Tuesday morning sees dozens of crashes on Ottawa roads

Ottawa’s forecasted high for Monday is 2 C, dropping to a low of -9 C in the afternoon that will feel like -16 with the windchill.

Temperatures will continue to drop overnight to a low of -28 C with a risk of frostbite, Environment Canada says.

