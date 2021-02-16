Menu

Heavy snowfall Tuesday morning sees nearly 30 crashes on Ottawa roads: police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 11:01 am
A heavy blanket of snow has made some Ottawa roads treacherous for motorists, police said Tuesday.
Global News

A blast of snow overnight and early morning Tuesday has led to dozens of crashes on Ottawa roadways, according to police.

There were 29 collisions in Ottawa between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., police said in a tweet encouraging drivers to take their time and drive cautiously.

Ottawa received 3.2 centimetres of snow on Family Day and was slated to receive another five to 10 centimetres on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather monitoring agency said the heavy snow would transition to lighter around noon, with winds gusting up to 40 km/h later in the afternoon. Snow is expected to clear by the evening.

The inclement weather took school buses off Ottawa streets Tuesday morning but did not warrant the cancellation of in-person classes at the city’s four boards.

Environment CanadaOttawa PoliceOttawa trafficOttawa weatherOttawa collisionsOttawa snowOttawa school buses
