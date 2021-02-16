Heavy snowfall Tuesday morning sees nearly 30 crashes on Ottawa roads: police

Send this page to someone via email

A blast of snow overnight and early morning Tuesday has led to dozens of crashes on Ottawa roadways, according to police.

There were 29 collisions in Ottawa between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m., police said in a tweet encouraging drivers to take their time and drive cautiously.

#Ottawa has seen 29 collisions since 5:30 a.m. Ensure your car windows are clear and reduce your speed. Increase your stopping distance.#ottnews #ottawa #otttraffic pic.twitter.com/NkC53dOplp — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 16, 2021

Ottawa received 3.2 centimetres of snow on Family Day and was slated to receive another five to 10 centimetres on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The weather monitoring agency said the heavy snow would transition to lighter around noon, with winds gusting up to 40 km/h later in the afternoon. Snow is expected to clear by the evening.

The inclement weather took school buses off Ottawa streets Tuesday morning but did not warrant the cancellation of in-person classes at the city’s four boards.

