Traffic

Farm fire, heavy fog mix blamed for series of morning collisions in southwest Ottawa

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 10:31 am
Ottawa fire crews are working to extinguish a controlled agricultural fire to reduce poor visibility in the area of Moodie Drive on Thursday morning. File photo.
Ottawa fire crews are working to extinguish a controlled agricultural fire to reduce poor visibility in the area of Moodie Drive on Thursday morning. File photo. Beatrice Britneff / Global News

Ottawa emergency crews say the combination of a controlled agricultural burn and heavy fog contributed to the poor conditions that led to a few minor collisions on Thursday morning.

Ottawa police said on Twitter shortly before 8 a.m. that the areas of Moodie Drive between Barnsdale Road and Brophy Drive, as well as Barnsdale between Moodie and Twin Elm Road, were closed due to poor visibility and “several minor collisions” in the area.

Read more: School bus filled with kids slides off road into ditch in Petawawa, Ont.

Police later expanded the area of closures to include portions of Twin Elm Road and Brophy Drive and asked motorists to avoid the area.

Trending Stories

Ottawa fire services said around 9:45 a.m. that crews had located a controlled farm fire west of Moodie Drive that was mixing with already heavy fog in the area to create the poor visibility conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Crews worked with the farm owner to put out the blaze on Thursday morning.

Police said the roads have been cleared for reopening shortly before 10:30 a.m.

