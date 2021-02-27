Kelowna’s Gospel Mission strides to end homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

Every step taken by Carmen Rempel is one to end homelessness.

The 10th annual Strides to End Homelessness annual fundraising event for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission looks a lot different this year than in years past.

“I think that as a leader, it’s good to lead by example. I am raising funds, doing the walk, wearing the toque,” said Rempel. “I am proud of it, I am proud of my team, we are pulling it off even in this weird year.”

This year the community is walking, running and rolling on its own to raise funds for those who are experiencing homelessness or uncertainty.

“We have 23 teams and 119 walkers so far and those keep going up and up,” said Sonja Menyes, Kelowna’s Gospel Mision development officer. “The community has really stood up for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Participants have been fundraising to help bring Kelowna’s Gospel Mission closer and closer to their goal of $50,000.

“These dollars are transformed into food, essential services and medical help that actually impacts people’s lives and impacts our community as a whole,” said Rempel.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is on a steady path to surpass its fundraising goal to continue providing vital services to the community.