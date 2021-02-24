Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 variant found in more Toronto homeless shelters, encampment

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2021 1:15 pm
Click to play video 'Advocates push for urgent vaccination of homeless in Toronto amid COVID-19 outbreaks' Advocates push for urgent vaccination of homeless in Toronto amid COVID-19 outbreaks
WATCH ABOVE: Advocates push for urgent vaccination of homeless in Toronto amid COVID-19 outbreaks. Caryn Lieberman reports – Feb 5, 2021

TORONTO — Variants of COVID-19 have now been found in five Toronto shelters and one homeless encampment in the city.

Toronto Public Health says nine people at four shelters, and four people from an encampment have screened positive for a COVID-19 variant.

Earlier this month, the health unit said a variant had been found at the Maxwell Meighen Centre for the homeless, where 29 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: COVID-19 variant outbreak grows to 29 cases at Toronto shelter

The city says those who have tested positive have been moved to an isolation centre.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Meanwhile, the city and the Unity Health hospital network have resumed a vaccination pilot program at several homeless shelters in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

But they say they’re seeking clarity from the province on where homeless people fall on the government’s priority list for Ontario’s wider vaccine rollout.

Click to play video 'Man killed in encampment fire near downtown Toronto' Man killed in encampment fire near downtown Toronto
Man killed in encampment fire near downtown Toronto
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19HomelessnessCity of TorontoToronto CoronavirusToronto homelessToronto homelessnessToronto homeless shelterToronto homeless encampmentMaxwell Meighen Centre
Flyers
More weekly flyers