Health

COVID-19 variant outbreak grows to 29 cases at Toronto shelter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2021 12:05 pm
Click to play video 'Advocates push for urgent vaccination of homeless in Toronto amid COVID-19 outbreaks' Advocates push for urgent vaccination of homeless in Toronto amid COVID-19 outbreaks
WATCH ABOVE: Advocates push for urgent vaccination of homeless in Toronto amid COVID-19 outbreaks. Caryn Lieberman reports – Feb 5, 2021

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says 29 people living at a shelter have tested positive for an unidentified COVID-19 variant.

The city says Toronto Public Health declared an outbreak at Maxwell Meighen on Feb. 3.

It says Public Health Ontario is sequencing the samples to identify the COVID-19 variant.

Read more: Ontario study finds people on homeless spectrum hit hard by COVID-19

The city says all residents who have tested positive for the disease have been sent to a recovery centre.

Trending Stories

It says there are currently 121 people staying at the shelter.

There are nine shelters with COVID-19 outbreaks with 149 people testing positive for the disease.

Click to play video 'Toronto seeks injunction to stop man from building tiny shelters for homeless' Toronto seeks injunction to stop man from building tiny shelters for homeless
Toronto seeks injunction to stop man from building tiny shelters for homeless
© 2021 The Canadian Press
