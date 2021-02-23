COVID-19 variant outbreak grows to 29 cases at Toronto shelter

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — The City of Toronto says 29 people living at a shelter have tested positive for an unidentified COVID-19 variant.

The city says Toronto Public Health declared an outbreak at Maxwell Meighen on Feb. 3.

It says Public Health Ontario is sequencing the samples to identify the COVID-19 variant.

The city says all residents who have tested positive for the disease have been sent to a recovery centre.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It says there are currently 121 people staying at the shelter.

There are nine shelters with COVID-19 outbreaks with 149 people testing positive for the disease.

Story continues below advertisement

2:46 Toronto seeks injunction to stop man from building tiny shelters for homeless Toronto seeks injunction to stop man from building tiny shelters for homeless