Winnipeg personal care homes continue to cut out COVID-19

Once the epicentre of a raging pandemic, Winnipeg’s licensed long-term care facilities are now in a much better place as Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation remains trending in an optimistic direction.

The latest update from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Friday night says only three homes out of the 39 under its watch are dealing with active cases of the virus affecting residents.

Seven Winnipeg care homes are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, although three of them no longer have active cases.

An “outbreak” can remain in place for up to four weeks after the last active case in the facility is resolved.

Only one home is experiencing what the health authority calls a “larger-scale outbreak” of over five cases — Actionmarguerite St. Boniface.

The WRHA says that’s the priority site right now, with officials also keeping a close eye on Concordia Place.

Southeast PCH, which had the region’s lone large-scale outbreak for quite some time, was cleared of an outbreak on Friday as the Canadian Red Cross finished its time providing support there.

COVID-19 is largely affecting residents over staff right now — there are 21 known cases among residents, and only two among staff.

The low case numbers among WRHA employees has helped maintain stable staffing levels across the city, with some sites needing more attention than others.

Most staff who were redeployed to long-term care facilities during the height of the second wave have since returned to their original posts.

WRHA clinical leads are providing on-site support to Southeast PCH, Holy Family Home, Concordia Place and Actionmarguerite St. Boniface.

Here is the list of sites currently experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks:

Actionmarguerite St. Boniface

Actionmarguerite St. Joseph

Concordia Place

Holy Family Home

Poseidon Care Centre

Riverview Health Centre (LTC)

St. Amant (LTC)

On the vaccination front, the health authority says all 4,700 residents who recieved their first dose have now gotten the second shot, completing the six-week program with an average uptake rate of 92.2 per cent.

The long-term care program will continue to deliver vaccines to new residents who wish to receive them.