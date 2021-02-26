No charges after person dons what looks like KKK hood in northern Alberta: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Peace Regional RCMP said Friday that because “there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction for any Criminal Code offence,” no charges will be laid in connection with a person seen wearing what resembled a Ku Klux Klan hood in Grimshaw, Alta., last month.

A photo of the person wearing the hood circulated on social media and drew condemnation from many Albertans, including politicians.

An investigation began in early January after police said they received a complaint about a person wearing a hood with eye holes and a point at the top that resembles ones worn by members of the KKK.

“Peace Regional RCMP’s investigation into a Jan. 8, 2021 incident at the Grimshaw post office, involving an individual wearing a pillow case as a COVID(-19) mask that resembled a Klu Klux Klan hood, is now concluded,” police said in a news release.

RCMP said the investigation saw police identify a suspect, collect interviews with witnesses and collect photographic evidence.

“Peace Regional RCMP have concluded that charges will not be laid in relation to this incident as there is no reasonable likelihood of conviction for any Criminal Code offence,” police said. “This decision was made after conducting a thorough investigation and consulting with the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service Office of Special Prosecutions.

“Peace Regional RCMP’s investigation into this matter is now closed.”

Grimshaw is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.