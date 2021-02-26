Menu

Health

Simcoe Muskoka, Thunder Bay move to Ontario’s grey-lockdown zone March 1

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 4:39 pm
Click to play video 'Health officials are divided on whether to relax restrictions' Health officials are divided on whether to relax restrictions
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford has extended stay-at-home orders for at least another two weeks in three hot spot regions, but is lifting the lockdown in another area. Eric Sorensen explains where rules are easing, where they're not, and the debate among health officials over relaxing restrictions.

The regions that fall under the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and the Thunder Bay District Health Unit will move into the grey-lockdown zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework on Monday, March 1.

Currently, both the Simcoe Muskoka and Thunder Bay regions are under the province’s red-control zone of its coronavirus response framework, but more restrictions will come into place when the regions make Monday’s transition.

Read more: Online booking opens for community COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Simcoe Muskoka

On Tuesday, Simcoe Muskoka’s top doctor, Dr. Charles Gardner, told reporters he was considering asking the province to move the region into the grey-lockdown category amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Thunder Bay public health has also reported a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, with the incidence rate being 108.7 per 100,000 last week, between Feb. 14 and 20.

Under the grey-lockdown category, indoor events and social gatherings are prohibited, except among members of the same household. Gatherings outdoors are limited to 10 people.

In-person shopping is permitted at all retail stores in grey-lockdown, subject to the capacity limit of 50 per cent for supermarkets and other grocery shops, convenience stores or pharmacies. The capacity limit for all other retailers, including big box stores, is 25 per cent.

Read more: Indigenous leaders in Thunder Bay, Ont., area call for COVID-19 relief

Under grey-lockdown, indoor and outdoor dining must remain closed, although takeout, drive-thru services and delivery are permitted.

Personal care services, casinos and bingo halls, and movie theatres must also close. Gyms are closed, except for high performance athletes and for specified purposes like day camps and childcare.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

