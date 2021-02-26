Menu

Canada

Acadian group backs appointment of judge, educator to New Brunswick language review

By Aya Al-Hakim The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2021 3:09 pm
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020.
New Brunswick's provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New Brunswick has appointed a provincial court judge and a former deputy education minister to oversee a review of the province’s Official Languages Act.

The premier’s office says Judge Yvette Finn and John McLaughlin will be expected to consult with the public and stakeholders before making recommendations to the government, with a final report due by Dec. 31.

READ MORE: New Brunswick government looking to improve second-language training for students

The Societe de l’Acadie du Nouveau-Brunswick, a group that advocates for French-language rights in the province, welcomed the appointment of the two commissioners, saying both have the necessary expertise to conduct the review.

The provincial government says Finn, who was a university professor before becoming a lawyer, has a long history of involvement with Acadian groups, while McLaughlin has held a number of roles in the education system.

Premier Blaine Higgs announced the review in January, saying at the time that new technologies and out-migration have created challenges in delivering government services in both languages.

In addition to the formal review, the commissioners will be asked to find ways to improve access to both official languages for all New Brunswickers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 26, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
