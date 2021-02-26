Ontario provides $695,000 for student mental health services at Trent University, Fleming College

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is providing more than $695,000 to increase mental health and addiction services for students attending Trent University and Fleming College.

On Friday, Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith, along with MPPs David Piccini (Northumberland-Peterborough South) and Infrastructure Minister Laurie Scott (Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock), announced the funding for the Peterborough-based post-secondary institutions. They said the funding will strengthen community partnerships, increase the number of mental health workers and programs, and expand access to services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The province is providing Fleming College with $336,826 and Trent University with $359,068.

“There is no denying the added stresses the COVID-19 pandemic has presented to many post-secondary students in Peterborough-Kawartha, and throughout the province,” Smith said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Having to pivot to learning almost exclusively online, and the difficulties that can arise when learning from home has been a challenge for students’ mental well-being. Despite this, I have been continuously impressed by both Trent University’s and Fleming College’s supports available to students. That is why I am thrilled to see this additional investment coming from the province, so we can continue to address students’ well-being and ultimately help them achieve their goals.”

Excellent funding announcement w/ MPP's @DavidPiccini & @LaurieScottPCfor $695,894 for @TrentUniversity & @FlemingCollege. This will expand access for students to the mental health & addictions system during #COVID19. Thank you @Fleming_Pres & TrentU Pres. Groarke for joining!💪 pic.twitter.com/wVx7gbKc75 — Dave Smith (@DaveSmithPtbo) February 26, 2021

Fleming College president Maureen Adamson says students continue to face “extreme challenges” amid the pandemic, which she says has heightened stress and anxiety for many students. Fleming also has campuses in Lindsay, Haliburton and Cobourg.

“We are tremendously grateful to Minister Scott, MPP Smith and MPP Piccini for their generosity,” she said. “This funding will empower us to enhance our supports for mental health and addictions, and address the needs of vulnerable and diverse groups, both on-campus and virtually.”

Story continues below advertisement

Trent University president Dr. Leo Groarke says mental health support for students is a “key priority” for the university, which also has a campus in Oshawa.

“Through one-on-one therapeutic support, and a range of supports to match diverse student needs, we strive to connect students with access to services and resources as quickly as possible,” he said. “This new funding has allowed the university to increase mental health supports for students at our campuses in both Peterborough and Durham, as well as enhance our training and resources for faculty and staff to ensure we recognize and support students who may be struggling.”

“Particularly in this year when the COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges and heightened anxieties, Trent applauds the province’s commitment to investing in mental health supports for postsecondary students,” he added.

This funding is part of $26.25 million the province is provided for mental health supports for postsecondary students in 2020-21. Piccini and Scott both said that the pandemic has increased pressure on students’ mental health and that the funding will ensure students receive the supports they need.

“It is vital to create the right conditions to help students access supports and succeed in postsecondary education,” Piccini said.

Story continues below advertisement

“This additional funding will directly impact students attending both the Haliburton and Lindsay Sir Sanford Fleming College campuses and support a learning environment that helps students succeed in education and life,” Scott added.

The province says the funding can also be used to address the needs of vulnerable and diverse groups, such as Indigenous students, LGBTQ2 students and students with disabilities.