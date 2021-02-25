Menu

Crime

Ottawa man arrested in connection with east London arson

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 25, 2021 12:06 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL

London police say an Ottawa man, 48, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an arson investigation.

Police say they and firefighters responded to a fire in the 300 block of Kiwanis Park Drive, southeast of Highbury Avenue North and Dundas Street, at roughly 3:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Read more: Morning fire in east London, Ont., deemed suspicious

“First responders quickly determined that a small fire had been deliberately set to the residence,” police said in a release.

“The residence was occupied at the time and a criminal investigation commenced.”

Police say firefighters extinguished the blaze and no injuries were reported.

Read more: Volunteer firefighters help tackle barn blaze near Aylmer

“With the assistance of the Ottawa Police Service,” police said Thursday, “a 48-year-old Ottawa man was arrested yesterday afternoon in relation to the investigation.”

No other information about the suspect has been released at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

