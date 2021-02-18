Menu

Canada

Volunteer firefighters help tackle barn blaze near Aylmer

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 18, 2021 9:02 am
File - .
File - . File photo

Emergency crews in Elgin County were called to a substantial barn fire Wednesday evening.

Volunteer firefighters from Bayham and Malahide fire departments responded to the fire at Walker Dairy on Talbot Line and Springfield Road just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

No humans were hurt in the fire, but emergency officials estimate around 100 cattle were lost in the blaze.

“There was a veterinarian on hand to assist and evaluate the cattle, obviously some of them suffered smoke inhalation and some of the cows had to be put down because of their injuries,” said OPP constable Troy Carlson, who says a barn that houses cattle was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

“I don’t know how many dairy cows were in the area at the time. It was quite the blaze for them to battle.”

Carlson says they don’t have an exact estimate at this time, but the damage is expected to be extensive — “in the range of $5 million.”

Investigators will be at the scene throughout Thursday as they look to determine what caused the fire.

