Crime

Crews quick to battle morning fire in east London, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 25, 2021 9:37 am
Matthew Trevithick/Global News

London fire crews were quick to extinguish a house fire in the east end of the city Thursday morning.

Firefighters, along with police officers, arrived at the home on Bancroft Road, near Hudson Drive, around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Platoon chief Colin Shewell says no one was at home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

“Fire crews put it out quite quickly. The fire migrated to the eavestrough area but we were able to contain it.”

Damage is estimated at $10,000.

Shewell says early indications suggest the fire was not suspicious in nature.

Fire crews have cleared the scene.

