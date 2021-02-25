Menu

Crime

Guelph police warn of online rental scam after man almost loses $750

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 11:17 am
Police warn of rental scams currently making the rounds in Guelph.
Police warn of rental scams currently making the rounds in Guelph. File / Global News

After several complaints about rental scams, Guelph police are putting out a warning to people trying to find units in the city online.

Police say in the latest scam, a man sent $750 to a supposed landlord who then stopped replying to his messages.

Read more: Guelph police warn of fraudsters ‘spoofing’ their phone number

A complaint was filed on Wednesday from the man who was looking for an apartment online and started chatting with someone who claimed to be renting a basement suite in Guelph’s south end.

Police said once the man became suspicious of the lack of communication, he was able to get his bank to stop the $750 transfer.

An officer even went to the address attached to the online posting and spoke with someone who lived there.

According to police, the homeowner said he bought the house last year and has never attempted to rent any part of it.

Click to play video '‘It’s gone’: Family says they lost over $4,000 to a Kijiji rental scam' ‘It’s gone’: Family says they lost over $4,000 to a Kijiji rental scam
‘It’s gone’: Family says they lost over $4,000 to a Kijiji rental scam – Mar 10, 2020

While they didn’t say how many, police said they have received several recent reports of similar scams.

Often, the ads will include photos of homes recently sold and it is believed the suspects get the photos from real estate listings to make their ads seem more legitimate, police said.

Read more: Guelph police to begin using geolocating app, What3Words

The service added that anyone looking for a rental property needs to look out for red flags such as units priced well below market rates and landlords who ask few questions but demand a deposit.

Anyone looking for a rental should ask to meet the landlord and see the property in-person, and research the address, landlord’s name and email address.

