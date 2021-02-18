Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police warn of fraudsters ‘spoofing’ their phone number

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 18, 2021 12:03 pm
Guelph police are warning of a phone scam.
Guelph police are warning of a phone scam. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Guelph police say their number has been popping up on the call display of phones lately but it’s not actually them calling.

Instead, it’s a fraudster who police warn is using their 519-824-1212 phone number and claiming to be conducting an investigation.

Read more: Guelph police to begin using geolocating app, What3Words

“Such calls are placed with technology which easily allows the caller to ‘spoof’ a legitimate phone number so that the number appears on the recipient’s call display,” police said.

An officer with the service even received a call, police added.

The caller will usually claim to be a person of authority and ask for personal information such as a social insurance number or banking information, police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Anyone receiving such a call should hang up without providing any information,” police said.

Click to play video 'RCMP announce arrests in CRA scam' RCMP announce arrests in CRA scam
RCMP announce arrests in CRA scam – Feb 14, 2020

The service noted that if an officer did call, it would come up as “unknown caller” on the call display.

Read more: Another Guelph resident falls victim to Bitcoin scam, police say

Guelph police recommend letting unexpected calls or unknown phone numbers go to voicemail. People who do answer and hear a recorded message should hang up without pressing any numbers.

Phone numbers can also be registered with Canada’s Do Not Call list to reduce telemarketing calls.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph PoliceGuelph NewsPhone Scamguelph phone scamGuelph police phone scamcaller-ID spoofingcaller id spoofing guelph
Flyers
More weekly flyers