2 OPP officers arrested in connection with ongoing towing probe

Ontario Provincial Police say two officers from the highway safety division were recently arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into the towing industry.

They say Insp. Steve Grosjean, 62, who has been with the force for 33 years, was arrested on Tuesday. He is a member of the Mississauga detachment. He was charged with breach of trust.

And police say Bindo Showan, 57, who is a 20-year veteran and was serving with the 407 detachment, was arrested on Jan. 22 and has been charged with secret commissions.

In January, the service announced that three officers had been charged and four others had been suspended in connection with allegations of corruption related to the province’s tow truck industry.

One of the three officers was Showan, who was out of province at the time of the announcement.

The others were Const. Simon Bridle, 53, a 20-year veteran of the 407 detachment and Const. Mohammed (Ali) Hussain, 52, a 24-year veteran of the Toronto detachment. Both are facing breach of trust charges, though Bridle was also charged with obtaining sexual services for consideration.

The OPP says it began its investigation in February 2019 after an internal complaint alleged that members of its highway safety division were giving preferential treatment to tow truck operators in the GTA.

Last month, it said four other officers were under investigation.

On Thursday, OPP said the investigation continues and if there are any other charges, names will be released.