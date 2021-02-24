Menu

Canada

Be wary of falling rocks, says Lake Country; freeze-thaw cycle can amplify natural hazards

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 4:49 pm
The District of Lake Country says the current freeze-thaw cycle can amplify natural hazards, and, despite regular monitoring, rockslides can happen unexpectedly.
With weather temperatures fluctuating freezing and melting, the District of Lake Country is warning area residents and motorists to be wary of falling rocks.

The district says the current freeze-thaw cycle can amplify natural hazards, and, despite regular monitoring, rockslides can happen unexpectedly.

“Do not put yourself at risk by stopping to collect rocks,” the district said in a press release.

Read more: Okanagan Rail Trail: Regional district issues warning of falling rocks

The district says road crews are actively monitoring area slopes and will clean up any debris that lands on local roads.

“If you witness a rockslide or you see rocks on the road, please stay away from the rockfall area,” said the district. “Do not stop or get out of your vehicle.”

If you see rocks on the road, you are asked to contact a 24-hour number at 250-317-9780 or call 911 for emergency assistance.

