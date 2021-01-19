Okanagan Rail Trail: Regional district issues warning of falling rocks

Send this page to someone via email

Plan on using the Okanagan Rail Trail this winter? If so, watch out for falling rocks.

On Tuesday, the Regional District of the North Okanagan issued that warning for path users.

It said spending time outdoors is a great way to keep active, but with the region undergoing freeze-thaw weather cycles, rocks can become loose from adjacent rock faces and fall from significant heights.

“Please use caution and be aware of falling rocks,” said the regional district.

“Choose sections of the trail that are not next to rock faces while we experience cycles of below and above freezing. Do not stop in sections with rockfall warning signage.”

Environment Canada is forecasting cooler weather this week.

The national weather agency says Wednesday’s high will be 2 C, beneath a mix of sun and cloud, with the overnight low dropping to -6. But after that, temperatures will stay below zero.

Beneath the same mix of sun and cloud, Thursday’s high will reach just -3, along with an overnight low of -9.

Friday will be sunny, with a high of -4 and a low of -11, with Saturday much the same at -5 and -8. Clouds are expected to roll in Saturday night, with a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Sunday, along with a high of -4 and a low of -7.