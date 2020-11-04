Donations complete three sites on Okanagan Rail Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Three sites on the Okanagan Rail Trail have been completed due to donations from the Edna, Stella and Harry Weatherill Foundation.

The sites are part of the Okanagan Rail Trail Interpretive project aimed at restoring and improving areas along the trail.

“Three sites were selected along the trail for restoration/improvement and interpretation based on safety, enhancement benefit to the trail user as well as durability/maintenance for the site,” the Okanagan Rail Trail Committee wrote in a release.

Sites:

Kelowna: (KM 40) Carney Pond

Carney Pond in Kelowna received a new viewing platform. Okanagan Rail Trail

Lake Country: (KM 23) Ribbleworth Falls Regional

Ribbleworth Falls in Lake Country has received a new bridge. Okanagan Rail Trail

District of North Okanagan: KM 3.7

At the 3.7 kilometre mark on the Okanagan Rail Trail in the Regional District of North Okanagan, the trail received a new viewing area. Okanagan Rail Trail