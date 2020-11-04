Donations complete three sites on Okanagan Rail Trail

Three sites on the Okanagan Rail Trail have been completed due to donations from the Edna, Stella and Harry Weatherill Foundation.
The sites are part of the Okanagan Rail Trail Interpretive project aimed at restoring and improving areas along the trail.
“Three sites were selected along the trail for restoration/improvement and interpretation based on safety, enhancement benefit to the trail user as well as durability/maintenance for the site,” the Okanagan Rail Trail Committee wrote in a release.
Sites:
Kelowna: (KM 40) Carney Pond
Lake Country: (KM 23) Ribbleworth Falls Regional
District of North Okanagan: KM 3.7
